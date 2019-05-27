ISU Baseball heading to Vanderbilt regional

The Indiana State baseball team received a two seed and will open play in the NCAA tourney Friday in the Vanderbilt regional against third seed McNeese. Vanderbilt earned the top seed and will face Ohio State.
