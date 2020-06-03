ISU Athletics has plan in place for athletes to return to campus

Indiana State athletics has been shutdown since March, but the University has a plan in place to bring its athletes back.

According to ISU Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales. Sycamore football, along with ISU men's and women's basketball will be allowed back on campus June 22nd for strength training and workouts. He said the rest of Sycamore athletic teams, incuding fall sports will be allowed back in late July or the first of August.

"Our plan to bring the student-athlete back to campus is roughly two weeks behind the Governor phases, added Clinkscales. This is done to allow us time to monitor our student-athletes health and get them acclimated back to campus and the new normal."

Clinksacles did what to make it clear this is subject to change based on local and state recommendations with Covid-19.