The Indiana State athletic department has announced a four phase plan to bring their student-athletes back to campus. That'll begin Monday, June 15th with phase zero. Sycamores will be learning a whole new way of life, after Covid-19 shutdown colleges across the nation in March.
Sycamore have a four phase plan
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 10:40 PM
Related Content
- ISU Athletics announces phases for return
- ISU unveils new athletic logo
- ISU Athletics has plan in place for athletes to return to campus
- Illinois beats ISU women
- ISU baseball drops doubleheader
- ISU softball beats Evansville
- ISU football opens camps
- ISU drops MVFC opener
- ISU ready for Valpo
- ISU basketball pounds Evansville
Scroll for more content...