Thursday the Indiana State 2021 spring football schedule was released. The Sycamores fall schedule was postponed due to Covid-19.

2021 Spring Schedule:

February 27th @ Southern Illinois

March 6th vs. North Dakota State

March 13th vs South Dakota State

March 20th @ Youngstown State

March 27th @ South Dakota State

April 3rd vs. Illinois State

April 10th vs. Missouri State

April 17th @ Western Illinois