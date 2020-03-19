For the very first time in its 110 year history the Indiana High School boys basketball state tourney will not finish. Thursday the IHSAA had to cancel the remainder of the state tourney in the regional round. The Wabash Valley had five teams still left in Washington, Parke Heritage, Linton, Bloomfield and Barr-Reeve.
Related Content
- IHSAA cancels rest of boys basketball state tourney
- IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals Media Day
- Cross Country: IHSAA State Championship
- Sullivan boys soccer wins state tourney opener
- IHSAA baseball sectional draw
- Casey-Westfield ready for LIC boys tourney
- IHSAA announces soccer sectional pairings
- IHSAA announces girls hoops draw
- Boys basketball sectional pairings
- Paris loses tourney opener
Scroll for more content...