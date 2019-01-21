Clear
IHSAA announces girls hoops draw

Sectionals begin Tuesday, January 29 and run through Saturday, February 2.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The IHSAA annouced Sunday the sectional draw for the Indiana girls basketball state tournament. Sectionals begin Tuesday, January 29 and run through Saturday, February 2. The pairings for every team in the Wabash Valley can be found below.

12. Terre Haute South Vigo (6)
G1: Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Terre Haute North Vigo. Tues
G2: Mooresville vs. Plainfield. Tues
G3: Brownsburg vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Avon vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

26. Northview (6)
G1: Brown County vs. Owen Valley. Tues
G2: West Vigo vs. South Vermillion. Tues
G3: Edgewood vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Northview vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

31. Vincennes Lincoln (6)
G1: Sullivan vs. Vincennes Lincoln. Tues
G2: Southridge vs. Pike Central. Tues
G3: Washington vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Princeton Community vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

47. North Knox (6)
G1: Linton‐Stockton vs. Mitchell. Tues
G2: North Daviess vs. South Knox. Tues
G3: North Knox vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Eastern Greene vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

53. North Vermillion (5)
G1: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage. Tues
G2: Attica vs. Faith Christian. Fri
G3: Riverton Parke vs. Winner of G1. Fri
Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat

57. Bloomfield (6)
G1: Eminence vs. Clay City. Tues
G2: Bloomfield vs. Shakamak. Tues
G3: North Central (Farmersburg) vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: White River Valley vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

63. Loogootee (6)
G1: Washington Catholic vs. Vincennes Rivet. Tues
G2: Orleans vs. Loogootee. Tues
G3: Barr‐Reeve vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Shoals vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

