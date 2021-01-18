IHSAA Moves Boys State Finals Date

The Boys Basketball State Finals was originally scheduled for Saturday March 27th, but will now be Saturday April 3rd due to a conflict with the NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The IHSAA has pushed the Boys State Finals by one week.
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 11:52 PM
