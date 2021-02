Monday the annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals media day was held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the site of this years state championship game. Linton coach Jared Rehmel and Loogootee coach Brian Smith were on hand. Both these schools will be going for back to back state titles.

Loogootee takes on Pioneer in the 1A final and Linton faces Tipton in the 2A title game.