IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals Media Day

Monday wasn't the normal start to the week for Loogootee coach Brian Smith and Linton coach Jared Rehmel. The two were at Banker Life Fieldhouse in Indy for the IHSAA Girls Basketall State Finals Media Day.
Loogootee will play in the 1A state finals against Pioneer. Right after, Linton will face Frankton in the 2A state title game.
