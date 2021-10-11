IHSAA Football Sectional Draw

The IHSAA 2021 Football State Tournament will begin in two weeks.
Sunday, the blind draw for Sectionals was revealed and teams learned who they will face in the opening round of this year's tournament.
Teams from across the Wabash Valley now know who they will take on to begin their 2021 run at a State Championship.
The IHSAA 2021 Football State Tournament will begin in two weeks.
Sunday, the blind draw for Sectionals was revealed and teams learned who they will face in the opening round of this year's tournament.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|626475
|11109
|DuPage
|106401
|1372
|Will
|89720
|1112
|Lake
|78886
|1072
|Kane
|67368
|865
|Winnebago
|40272
|553
|Madison
|39499
|585
|St. Clair
|35911
|590
|McHenry
|34060
|320
|Champaign
|26580
|192
|Peoria
|26532
|365
|Sangamon
|25381
|283
|McLean
|22616
|215
|Tazewell
|20341
|326
|Rock Island
|18434
|354
|Kankakee
|17567
|241
|Kendall
|15948
|110
|Macon
|15041
|249
|LaSalle
|14836
|282
|Vermilion
|13930
|195
|Adams
|12983
|151
|DeKalb
|11955
|133
|Williamson
|11908
|170
|Whiteside
|8168
|178
|Jackson
|7984
|93
|Boone
|7784
|83
|Coles
|7735
|119
|Ogle
|7429
|87
|Grundy
|7239
|84
|Franklin
|7200
|108
|Knox
|7057
|169
|Clinton
|7017
|101
|Macoupin
|6820
|104
|Marion
|6800
|141
|Henry
|6496
|76
|Effingham
|6482
|97
|Jefferson
|6373
|139
|Livingston
|5876
|97
|Stephenson
|5697
|91
|Woodford
|5682
|92
|Randolph
|5470
|98
|Monroe
|5197
|100
|Christian
|5150
|82
|Fulton
|5107
|72
|Morgan
|4986
|98
|Logan
|4889
|74
|Montgomery
|4813
|78
|Lee
|4713
|60
|Bureau
|4361
|89
|Saline
|4288
|69
|Perry
|4260
|74
|Fayette
|4237
|61
|Iroquois
|4128
|76
|McDonough
|3674
|58
|Shelby
|3341
|45
|Jersey
|3322
|53
|Crawford
|3252
|30
|Lawrence
|3211
|32
|Douglas
|3186
|37
|Union
|3020
|47
|Wayne
|2923
|60
|Richland
|2762
|57
|White
|2747
|33
|Hancock
|2695
|35
|Clark
|2626
|39
|Cass
|2623
|29
|Pike
|2607
|56
|Clay
|2537
|51
|Bond
|2513
|24
|Edgar
|2491
|48
|Ford
|2402
|58
|Warren
|2395
|65
|Carroll
|2332
|38
|Johnson
|2226
|31
|Moultrie
|2226
|33
|Wabash
|2143
|18
|Jo Daviess
|2128
|28
|Massac
|2113
|46
|Washington
|2106
|28
|Mason
|2089
|51
|Greene
|2033
|40
|De Witt
|2029
|30
|Mercer
|1997
|34
|Piatt
|1984
|14
|Cumberland
|1866
|26
|Menard
|1695
|13
|Jasper
|1589
|21
|Marshall
|1397
|21
|Hamilton
|1322
|22
|Brown
|1056
|9
|Schuyler
|1030
|10
|Pulaski
|1028
|11
|Edwards
|1013
|17
|Stark
|799
|27
|Gallatin
|783
|7
|Scott
|706
|6
|Alexander
|699
|11
|Henderson
|690
|14
|Calhoun
|676
|2
|Hardin
|577
|16
|Putnam
|555
|4
|Pope
|535
|5
|Unassigned
|267
|2433
|Out of IL
|10
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|132897
|2060
|Lake
|65145
|1137
|Allen
|56126
|787
|Hamilton
|45412
|453
|St. Joseph
|43434
|599
|Elkhart
|35076
|499
|Vanderburgh
|31535
|467
|Tippecanoe
|27413
|254
|Johnson
|24530
|432
|Hendricks
|23318
|351
|Porter
|22448
|356
|Madison
|18206
|399
|Clark
|18147
|244
|Vigo
|17022
|295
|Monroe
|14955
|196
|LaPorte
|14807
|246
|Delaware
|14762
|248
|Howard
|14398
|282
|Kosciusko
|11947
|146
|Hancock
|11440
|175
|Bartholomew
|11235
|177
|Warrick
|11062
|184
|Floyd
|10864
|214
|Wayne
|10639
|240
|Grant
|9674
|214
|Morgan
|9242
|172
|Boone
|8712
|115
|Dubois
|8098
|127
|Dearborn
|8043
|92
|Henry
|8003
|147
|Noble
|7753
|104
|Marshall
|7661
|131
|Cass
|7374
|119
|Lawrence
|7293
|166
|Shelby
|6982
|113
|Jackson
|6832
|87
|Gibson
|6405
|110
|Harrison
|6312
|90
|Huntington
|6223
|97
|DeKalb
|6119
|95
|Montgomery
|6092
|108
|Knox
|6075
|105
|Miami
|5775
|91
|Putnam
|5661
|75
|Clinton
|5558
|69
|Whitley
|5508
|54
|Steuben
|5341
|70
|Wabash
|5138
|100
|Jasper
|5091
|69
|Jefferson
|4977
|95
|Ripley
|4838
|82
|Adams
|4635
|71
|Daviess
|4493
|111
|Scott
|4285
|68
|Greene
|4137
|95
|Clay
|4125
|60
|Wells
|4090
|86
|White
|4079
|59
|Decatur
|4046
|100
|Fayette
|3972
|86
|Jennings
|3773
|58
|Posey
|3707
|42
|Washington
|3466
|47
|LaGrange
|3429
|77
|Spencer
|3337
|41
|Randolph
|3329
|95
|Fountain
|3275
|58
|Sullivan
|3224
|51
|Starke
|3051
|67
|Owen
|3040
|67
|Fulton
|2972
|62
|Orange
|2853
|61
|Jay
|2729
|42
|Perry
|2622
|52
|Franklin
|2573
|41
|Carroll
|2539
|32
|Rush
|2525
|32
|Vermillion
|2506
|52
|Parke
|2282
|25
|Pike
|2242
|42
|Tipton
|2221
|57
|Blackford
|1814
|38
|Pulaski
|1765
|52
|Crawford
|1551
|21
|Newton
|1528
|48
|Benton
|1487
|16
|Brown
|1406
|47
|Martin
|1362
|18
|Switzerland
|1318
|11
|Warren
|1181
|16
|Union
|1044
|15
|Ohio
|833
|12
|Unassigned
|0
|513