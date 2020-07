The Illinois High School Association announced modifications to Phase 4 Return to Play protocols.

-There cannot be any contact drills/physical contact among athletes.

-All persons must wear a mask. However, they do not need to be worn for outside workouts, as long as athletes are social distancing.

-There must be a strict 50-person-limit to all indoor activities, and that would include any spectators (People in those groups should also practice social distancing.)