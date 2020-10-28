IHSA moving forward with basketball season

The Illinois High School Association made a decision Wednesday that shocked many. They went against Governor J.B Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health and announced they're moving forward the high school boys and girls basketball season.

On Tuesday the Govenor and IDPH put the basketball season on hold, due to Covid-19.

With Wednesday's IHSA decision practices can start November 16th, with games tipping off November 30th. Masks have to be worn at all times by coaches, refs and players.

The decision to play is now up to each school district, who has to consider what it'll mean for school funding.