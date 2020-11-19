IHSA Winter Sports Paused

The Illinois High School Association announced Thursday that they are pausing all winter sports, including basketball for the time being. This move comes following Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health moving basketball into a high risk category, due to Covid-19.

The IHSA originally said they were going to go against the Governor and IDPH and move forward with the season, but have now reversed their decision. A big reason could be schools allegedly may of faced legal liability or state funding issues down the road if they had played right now.

The board said they'll revisit the status of winter sports on December 2nd and again with their regular schedule meeting on December 14th.