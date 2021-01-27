IHSA Sets Start Dates for High School Sports

Winter Sports can begin practice immediately and can begin having games after seven practices. Their season are set to end on March 13th and there will be no State Tournament.

Fall Sports can begin practice in the beginning of March and will have a staggered finish by the end of April. There will be no State Tournament for them as well.

Spring Sports are set to begin practice on April 5th and will wrap up their season on June 19th. They are the only set of sports the IHSA is looking at for a State Tournament because the Board of Directors do not want Spring Student Athletes to miss out on a post season two years in a row.