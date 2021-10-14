Hunter Gennicks leading way for unbeaten Miners

Hunter Gennicks has been one of the biggest keys in Linton's 8-0 start to the season. The junior QB has accounted for nearly 1,800 yards and 24 total touchdowns this season. The Miners will look to wrap up a unbeaten regular season Friday when they host South Putnam.
QB having big season
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 11:11 PM
