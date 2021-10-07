Houston Feree eliminated from IHSAA individual tennis tourney

Southmont's Adam Cox beat Sullivan's Houston Feree 6-2 and 6-2 in the IHSAA individual tennis singles tourney.
Sullivan sophomore beat by Southmont
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 11:41 PM
