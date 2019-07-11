Hopkins and Stewart win Terre Haute Junior City Golf Championship

Thursday Clay City's Justin Hopkins won the boys 15-17 age divsion at the Terre Haute Junior City Golf Championship. Lauren Stewart from Hamilton Southeastern won the girls 15-17 age group.
