Hopf wins IBCA Player of the Week for State Finals Performance

Curt Hopf lead Barr-Reeve to the Class 1A State Championship with 23 points and 19 rebounds over Kouts. As a result, Hopf was named the District 3 IBCA Player of the Week.
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 11:36 PM
