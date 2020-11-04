Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association looking to come to Terre Haute

Could Terre Haute be home to a semi-pro basketball league. Kent Benson, the president of the Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association was in Terre Haute Wednesday meeting with folks looking for a owner and sponsors for a team.

A couple of towns in Indiana are on board with this including New Castle and Pendleton. The league is also in talks with Jeffersonville and Terre Haute.

The goal is to have four to six teams that'd play in the Spring of 2021 from March through May. Teams would be made up of eight playes and four practice players. Players would make anywhere from $500 to $2,000 a month based on their skill level. A lot of the players they're looking at are guys that are trying to get into the G-League, which is a feeder system for the NBA.