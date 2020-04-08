High School Seniors reflect on losing spring sports season

Last week the IHSAA had to cancel the 2020 spring sports season because of the Coronavirus. With baseball, softball, girls tennis, boys golf and track & field cancelled thousands of senior athletes from the Wabash Valley had their high school careers ended abruptly. Several talked to Sports 10 about it.
