Hazlewood comes up short of her Olympic dream

Thursday former Linton star Micaela Hazlewood officially found out she did not qualify for this years Olympics. Hazlewood was trying to make the USA Women's Olympic Discus team for Tokyo. She finished second at the USA Olypmic trials, but didn't meet Olympic Standard to go. She competed in three meets after trying to reach the mark of 63.50 meters, but never could.

She was hoping her strong show late would push her world ranking to a top 32 place to earn her a spot. When Thursday's rankings were released Hazlewood was 39th.