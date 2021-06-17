Hazlewood chasing Olympic Dream

This Friday former Linton star Micaela Hazlewood will be competing at the U.S.A. Track & Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon in the discus. She enters sixth overall and has to make the top three to qualify for the Olympics next month.
Linton grad competing in discus
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 11:51 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2021 1:10 AM
