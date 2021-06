Micaela Hazlewood finished in second place at the USA Olympic Qualifiers for Women's Discus Throw with a toss of 62.54 meters.

However, Hazlewood did not meet the Olympic Standard coming into the weekend.

She now has until June 29th to meet the Olympic Standard, which is 63.50 meters in Women's Discus, at any USATF sanctioned event in order to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.