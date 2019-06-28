Hayes and Hunter enjoying working with Wampler again

This summer good friends and former Terre Haute South teammates Will Hayes and Ethan Hunter are back together again playing for the Terre Haute Rex. The two are also excited to be with Rex manager Tyler Wampler. When Wampler started giving baseball lessons years ago, Hunter and Hayes were the first two to workout with him.
