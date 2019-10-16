Hard working paying off for James Mallory

James Mallory has developed into one of the top wide receivers in the Wabash Valley. The Terre Haute South junior is having a big season and the colleges are starting to take notice. He's tops on the Braves in catches and he's averaging almost 15 yards per catch. He's know for his tremendous hands, route running and knowledge of the game.
