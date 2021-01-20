Hard work paying off for Zoe Stewart

Terre Haute North junior girls basketball player Zoe Stewart entered the season with seven division one offers. She's lived up to the hype this season averaging more than 19 points, five rebounds and four assist. Stewart is ranked one of the top combo guards in the 2022 class in the state of Indiana.
THN junior has multiple divsion one offers
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 10:01 PM
