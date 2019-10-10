Hard work paying off for Linton football

The Linton football team returns back to action Friday at Eastern Greene. The 2A, sixth-ranked Miners will put a six-game winning streak on the line. Head Coach Brian Oliver says one of the keys to his teams success this year is the hard work they've put in.
