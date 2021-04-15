Hannahs family will square off on the diamond

This weekend is a big college baseball series for the Hannahs family. Indiana State will host Valpo. That means dad Mitch, who's the head coach at ISU will face his youngest son Kaleb who's a freshman at Valpo.
Dad Mitch and Sycamores will host his son Kaleb and Valpo
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 11:02 PM
