Clear

Hannah Ivers signs with Indiana Tech

South Knox senior averaged 12.5 points per game this year

Posted: May 21, 2020 10:39 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

On Thursday South Knox senior Hannah Ivers signed to play college basketball at Indiana Tech. Despite a knee injury that sidelined her for part of the year, she still averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds a game this past season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 29936

Reported Deaths: 1913
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8815518
Lake3087162
Cass15726
Allen113965
Hendricks108763
St. Joseph108232
Hamilton107191
Johnson1049102
Elkhart84427
Madison57357
Bartholomew45233
Clark44637
Porter42519
LaPorte37317
Jackson3451
Tippecanoe3423
Howard33617
Delaware31925
Hancock31027
Floyd30938
Shelby30320
Boone27635
Morgan25122
Vanderburgh2292
Decatur22031
White2017
Montgomery19914
Clinton1851
Harrison17820
Grant17220
Dubois1682
Greene16521
Noble16120
Dearborn16021
Warrick15726
Monroe15610
Henry1524
Lawrence14121
Miami1341
Vigo1307
Putnam1276
Jennings1234
Orange12219
Ripley1106
Franklin1067
Scott1053
Carroll852
Daviess7316
Steuben732
Newton7210
Wabash712
Wayne645
Kosciusko611
LaGrange572
Washington521
Marshall511
Fayette504
Jasper481
Fulton461
Rush432
Jefferson411
Pulaski370
Clay361
Jay320
Brown321
Randolph323
Sullivan301
Starke293
Whitley292
Owen291
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford220
Perry220
Wells210
Tipton211
Huntington202
Fountain192
Switzerland180
Parke170
Posey160
Blackford161
Ohio130
Gibson131
Spencer131
Warren121
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0149

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 102688

Reported Deaths: 4607
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook675513114
Lake7128237
DuPage6471332
Kane4981145
Will4797250
Winnebago168144
McHenry128267
St. Clair88869
Kankakee70940
Kendall62719
Rock Island60422
Madison50648
Champaign4967
Boone34315
Sangamon32426
DeKalb2873
Randolph2463
McLean1959
Jackson19210
Macon18217
Ogle1782
Clinton16916
Peoria1686
Stephenson1672
Whiteside13010
LaSalle1298
Union1245
Iroquois1204
Warren1100
Jefferson9916
Coles947
Out of IL911
Knox900
Monroe9011
Unassigned850
Grundy822
Lee751
McDonough754
Cass680
Henry650
Tazewell653
Williamson551
Marion500
Adams451
Jasper457
Macoupin401
Perry400
Pulaski400
Montgomery381
Vermilion351
Morgan341
Christian324
Livingston292
Douglas260
Jo Daviess230
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford181
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Bond121
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Clark90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Schuyler80
Johnson70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Patchy Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hannah Ivers

Image

Rainbow Beach remains closed due to COVID-19

Image

Indiana Campgrounds Prepare to Reopen

Image

Local café offers outdoor seating

Image

City Code Enforcement worker suffers minor injuries after Terre Haute crash

Image

Marshall businesses gearing up for re-opening on May 29th

Image

Community honors Clay County seniors

Image

Golden Corral in Terre Haute to reopen - with some changes

Image

Catholic Charities holds food distribution event

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak