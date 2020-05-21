On Thursday South Knox senior Hannah Ivers signed to play college basketball at Indiana Tech. Despite a knee injury that sidelined her for part of the year, she still averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds a game this past season.
South Knox senior averaged 12.5 points per game this year
Posted: May 21, 2020 10:39 PM
Related Content
- Hannah Ivers signs with Indiana Tech
- Kaleb Hannahs commits to Valpo
- ISU gives Mitch Hannahs a contract extension
- Mitch Hannahs goes 1-on-1 with Sports 10
- Addie Kittle signs with Indiana State volleyball
- Jack Sherman signs with Indiana State football
- Faith Frye signs with Indiana State
- Sycamore football signs 26
- National Signing Day 2019
- Emily Berrisford signs with IUPUI
Scroll for more content...