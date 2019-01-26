Hale's 25 points lead Linton to win

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton-Stockton boys basketball defeated North Knox Saturday, 72-30.
Miner sophomore Lincoln Hale scored 25 points in the win.
Check out the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the game.
