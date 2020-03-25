Sycamore commit Lincoln Hale has been named a Indiana Junior All-Star. This past season he averaged 23.4 points in helping Linton to a 24-2 record. Hale is the first Miners boys basketball player in program history to earn this honor.
Related Content
- Hale named Indiana Junior All-Star
- Lincoln Hale
- Hale Commits to Indiana State
- Shafford and Lange named Junior All-Stars
- Lincoln Hale named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Hale's 25 points lead Linton to win
- Lincoln Hale off to hot start
- De'Avion Washington named Indiana All-Star
- Nathan Barrett named IFCA South All-Star
- Caleb Hamilton named IFCA South All-Star
Scroll for more content...