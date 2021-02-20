2A, third ranked Linton boys basketball won at home Saturday 65-58 over North Central. Senior Lincoln Hale in the win became Greene County's all-time leading scorer with his 2,042 career point. The future Sycamore passed former WRV star AJ Graves who set the mark back in 2004.
Miners beat North Central
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 6:39 PM
Related Content
- Hale becomes Greene County's all-time leading scorer in Linton win
- Hale's 25 points lead Linton to win
- Lincoln Hale
- Mykayla Couchenour becomes South Knox girl's all-time leading scorer
- Hale Puts His Name in the Linton Record Books
- Linton girls win at Eastern Greene
- Hale Commits to Indiana State
- Linton girls pound Eastern Greene
- Linton wins Greene County Invite, Eastern takes third
- Linton wins 21st straight game in Greene County Invitational
Scroll for more content...