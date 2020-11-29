Hale Puts His Name in the Linton Record Books

Lincoln Hale is now the All-Time Leading Scorer in Linton Basketball history. He passed Dess Fougerousse previous record of 1,492 points with a fast break lay up.
The Linton Senior is now the All-Time Leading Scorer in the school's history.
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 12:16 AM
