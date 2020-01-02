Hale Commits to Indiana State

Lincoln Hale has verbally commited to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Junior is currently averaging 24 points, 6 rebounds, and almost 4 assists per game.

Hale told Sports Director Rick Semmler the reason he chose ISU over other schools is because of the dedication he saw from Coach Lansing during the recruitin process. Hale said that's exactly what he was looking for in his next Head Coach.

Hale also added the Sycamores playing style fits his style perfectly and he wants to help Indiana State continue to improve and win ball games.