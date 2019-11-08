North Vermillion wins a thriller over Parke Heritage 42-40.
The Falcons will travel to Indy Lutheran next Friday for Regionals.
Related Content
- HS Football: Parke Heritage vs. North Vermillion
- North Vermillion-Parke Heritage ready for rematch
- Parke Heritage-North Vermillion ready for football showdown
- Parke Heritage-North Vermillion ready for 1A showdown
- HS Football: Western Boone vs. South Vermillion
- Parke Heritage ready for inaugural football season
- Parke Heritage football wins program opener
- Parke Heritage earns first football ranking
- North Central girls beat Parke Heritage
- HS Football: Mater Dei vs. North Knox
Scroll for more content...