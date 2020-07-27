HCAC Announces return to play plan

Terre Haute, Ind. -- After extensive deliberations, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) has unanimously voted to modify the timing of conference competition and championships for fall sports classified by the NCAA as high contact risk (football, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball). The conference will delay the start of those sports' competitive seasons until the spring, 2021.

In adjusting to the challenges presented by COVID-19, these modifications place the safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff in the highest priority, but help ensure the opportunity for as much participation as possible in each HCAC sport.

In addition, the conference reports that as continued scientific and testing gains are made with respect to the coronavirus, a spring season for the high contact risk sports is anticipated to be safer for student-athletes. Finally, with the recent NCAA waiver allowing for flexibility in how teams seasons are structured, the HCAC felt that students could still have meaningful experiences this fall, even without conference competition.

The decisions to shift the competitive seasons for high contact risk sports came after careful analysis of whether HCAC institutions could successfully fulfill NCAA testing recommendations without drawing vital health resources from their local communities.

Rose-Hulman and the HCAC are committed to offering engaging athletic experiences for student athletes in all sports, within healthy and safe environment, according to Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.

Below is a breakdown of the return to play plans within the 20-sport varsity program offered by Rose-Hulman.

FOOTBALL, SOCCER AND VOLLEYBALL - Rose-Hulman will not compete against outside competition in these high contact risk sports during the fall due to the NCAA categorization of these sports as high contact risk and due to limited testing ability. The lack of a high-volume, cost-effective and point of contact testing, combined with guidance outlined in recent NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport documents, has made contests against outside competition in these high contact risk sports unrealistic during the fall timeframe. Team activities will be allowed this fall, followed by spring competitive seasons. Student-athletes in these sports will return to campus during the regular student move-in timeframe (beginning August 29 for new students and August 30 for upper-class students).

CROSS COUNTRY, GOLF AND TENNIS - Based on their risk classifications, as assigned by the NCAA, Rose-Hulman and the HCAC will move forward with fall seasons in these sports. Head coaches will reach out directly to student-athletes in these sports with campus report dates. The HCAC women's golf championship is currently scheduled for the weekend of October 10 in Harrison, Ohio. The HCAC women's tennis championship is currently scheduled for the weekend of October 17-18 at Nicholasville, Kentucky. The HCAC men's and women's cross-country championships are currently scheduled for Oct. 31 in Louisville, Kentucky. The HCAC men's golf and men's tennis championships are currently scheduled for the spring, but these sports may compete in regular-season competition this fall.

BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL - Based on their risk classification, as assigned by the NCAA, baseball and softball will be able to practice and may perhaps compete in limited non-conference action during the fall season. Student-athletes in baseball and softball will return to campus during the regular student move-in timeframe (beginning August 29 for new students and August 30 for upper-class students).

SWIMMING AND DIVING - Based on its risk classification, as assigned by the NCAA, swimming and diving will continue forwarded with its standard winter schedule. The HCAC swimming and diving championships are currently scheduled to take place in February at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.

BASKETBALL - A decision on basketball, assigned as a high contact risk sport as assigned by the NCAA, will be made soon.

TRACK AND FIELD - Procedures for track and field, assigned a low risk sport as assigned by the NCAA, will be announced soon.

The conference will continue to explore all options for a safe return to all intercollegiate athletics, according to HCAC officials. The HCAC leadership will communicate further developments regarding competition in 2020-21 as solutions are finalized and implemented.