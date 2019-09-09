Griffin Comer commits to Sycamores

Star Terre Haute South senior offensive lineman Griffin Comer has committed to play college football for the Sycamores. Griffin picked Indiana State over IU, Ball State, Western Illinois, Cincinnati ,Toledo, Army and Air Force.
