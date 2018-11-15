Greg Lansing passes Royce Waltman on ISU win list

In the Indiana State men's basketball team 80-63 win over McKendree Wednesday, Sycamores head coach Greg Lansing picked up career win 135. The victory moved him into sole possession of second place on the schools all-time win list, ahead of his late friend and mentor Royce Waltman.
