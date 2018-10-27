TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Greencastle senior Emma Wilson outran the field in the cross country state finals at Lavern Gibson Championship Course Saturday to claim her second-straight state championship.
Wilson is the first female athlete to repeat as the state cross country champion since 2007.
Click on the video for more information on local finishers in the boys and girls races.
Related Content
- Greencastle's Wilson repeats at XC State
- Greencastle @ Sullivan
- Sullivan girls host Greencastle
- Greencastle boys stifle West Vigo
- Greencastle girls control West Vigo
- Northview football ready for showdown against Greencastle
- Terre Haute XC teams struggle in conference
- South girls, Northview boys claim XC sectionals
- West Vigo baseball stays unbeaten with win over Greencastle
- Ball State downs Indiana State 93-85 behind Persons, Sellers
Scroll for more content...