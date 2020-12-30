Greencastle beat Bloomington South 41-46 to win the Wabash Valley Classic championship. This is the first time the Tiger Cubs have ever won the Classic.
Tiger Cubs beat Bloomington South
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 10:34 PM
Related Content
- Greencastle win Wabash Valley Classic
- Greencastle joining First Financial Wabash Valley Classic
- Wabash Valley Classic Championship Game
- Northview wins at Greencastle
- Greencastle @ Sullivan
- Greencastle advances to Classic title game
- Sullivan finishes third at Wabash Valley Classic
- 2017 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic pairings
- 2018 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Draw
- First Financial Wabash Valley Classic pairings
Scroll for more content...