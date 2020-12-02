Greencastle scored the final 18 points to rally to beat West Vigo 39-36.
Tigers Cubs beat Vikings in a close one
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 11:44 PM
Related Content
- Greencastle beats West Vigo on the wrestling mat
- West Vigo baseball beats Greencastle
- Greencastle boys stifle West Vigo
- Greencastle girls control West Vigo
- Northview baseball beats Greencastle
- Greencastle beats South Vermillion
- Greencastle @ Sullivan
- West Vigo beats Cloverdale
- West Vigo baseball stays unbeaten with win over Greencastle
- West Vigo 2nd at Northview wrestling invite
Scroll for more content...