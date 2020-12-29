Greencastle advances to Classic title game

Greencastle built a 16-point first half lead and held on to win 55-46 over Edgewood to advance on to the finals of the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic.
Tiger Cubs beat Edgewood
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 10:51 PM
