Greencastle comes away with the WIC road win 33-19 over Owen Valley.
Tiger Cubs and Patriots squared off on the gridiron.
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 12:02 AM
Related Content
- Greencastle Picks Up a Road Win at Owen Valley
- Northview wins at Greencastle
- Northview wins at Owen Valley
- Greencastle @ Sullivan
- Robinson beats Owen Valley
- Owen Valley upsets Edgewood
- Shakamak vs Owen Valley
- Greencastle joining First Financial Wabash Valley Classic
- Riverton Parke vs. Owen Valley
- Linton volleyball beats Owen Valley
Scroll for more content...