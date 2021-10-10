Grant Wins Individual Sectional; Northview Sweeps the Team Championships

Northview Sophomore Gnister Grant claimed the Individual Sectional Title while her Northview Knights brought home the Team Sectional Championship. Terre Haute South, Terre Haute North, Clay City, and Owen Valley join the Knights in advancing to Regionals.
Terre Haute North hosted their Cross Country Sectional at LaVern Gibson.
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 12:53 AM
