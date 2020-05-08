Grant Niehaus to play college hoops at Taylor University

Washington senior Grant Niehaus has committed to play college basketball at Taylor University. This past season he earned All-State after he averaged 22.7 points per game. He help guide the Hatchets to their first sectional title since 2011.
