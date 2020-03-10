On Saturday the Washington boys basketball team will be hosting a 3A regional. Many consider it the toughest regional in the state with number one Silver Creek, second ranked Heritage Hills and third ranked Greensburg all in the regional. Washington will be the underdog, but they like their chances with senior Grant Niehaus. He scored 32 in the Hatchets sectional title win over Sullivan and is averaging 21 points per game this year.
Related Content
- Grant Niehaus big in Hatchets sectional title run
- B-ball: Hatchets Claim First Sectional since 2011
- South Knox wins sectional straight sectional title
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- Washington wins baseball sectional title
- Valley wrestlers win sectional titles
- Linton brings home sectional title
- Loogootee wins softball sectional title
- Soccer: Washington Hatchets vs. Evansville Memorial
- Vincennes Rivet falls at state, Niehaus brings home mental attitude award
Scroll for more content...