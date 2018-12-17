Clear
Grace Waggoner named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week

Vincennes Rivet star averaged 29 points and 9.5 rebounds last week

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 10:04 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Vincennes Rivet star Grace Waggoner has been named a Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week. Lady week in two Lady Patriots wins the senior averaged 29 points and 9.5 rebounds.

