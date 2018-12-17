Vincennes Rivet star Grace Waggoner has been named a Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week. Lady week in two Lady Patriots wins the senior averaged 29 points and 9.5 rebounds.
Related Content
- Grace Waggoner named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Grace Waggoner named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Amani Brown named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Grace Waggoner earns All-State
- Grace Waggoner commits to Evansville
- Grace Waggoner delivering big time for Vincennes Rivet
- Grace Waggoner ready for another golf state finals run
- Jalen Moore named player of the week
- Jordan Barnes named MVC Most Improved Player
- Tyler Ward named MVC Pitcher of the Week
Scroll for more content...