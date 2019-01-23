Grace Waggoner scored 30 points Tuesday night in Vincennes Rivet 72-25 win over Lawrenceville. The 30 points helped the IU signee break the school all-time scoring record set back in 1983 by Kelly Lane and the Knox County all-time boys or girls scoring mark set in 1998. The senior has now scored 1,681 points in her career.
Related Content
- Grace Waggoner breaks two records in Vincennes Rivet win
- Grace Waggoner delivering big time for Vincennes Rivet
- Grace Waggoner earns All-State
- Grace Waggoner commits to Evansville
- Vincennes Rivet wins at Bloomfield
- Vincennes Rivet upsets Bloomfield
- Vincennes Rivet girls win another sectional title
- Vincennes Rivet girls win on the road
- Vincennes Rivet falls to Memorial
- Vincennes Rivet buries Washington Catholic
Scroll for more content...