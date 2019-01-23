Clear

Grace Waggoner breaks two records in Vincennes Rivet win

IU signee breaks school and county scoring record

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 11:46 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Grace Waggoner scored 30 points Tuesday night in Vincennes Rivet 72-25 win over Lawrenceville. The 30 points helped the IU signee break the school all-time scoring record set back in 1983 by Kelly Lane and the Knox County all-time boys or girls scoring mark set in 1998. The senior has now scored 1,681 points in her career.

