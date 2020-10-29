Governor Pritzker says IHSA Basketball moving to Spring

On Thursday Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said all high school winter sports, including boys and girls basketball was being moved to the spring due to Covid-19. The Governor's response comes one day after the IHSA said they were moving forward with the Illinois high school basketball season despite the Governor and Illinois Department of Public Health putting it on hold and it the high risk category.

With the IHSA ruling schools can go ahead and try and have a season. The Governor did say schools could face legal liability if someone gets sick.