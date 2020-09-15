Governor Pritzker still doesn't see Illinois playing high school football in the fall

This Saturday several Illinois high school football head coaches, players, parents and fans plan to hold a rally in the state capital of Springfield and downtown Chicago in a effort to try and get football going this fall. Right now Illinois high school football isn't schedule to take place until the Spring of 2021 due to the Coronavirus. Despite many of the state bordering Illinois playing high school football right now, Governor J.B. Pritzker says it's still not safe for his state to play.
Governor Tuesday addressed the subject
